Bristol prepares to say goodbye to fallen officers

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The City of Bristol is preparing to say goodbye to two fallen officers.

Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy will be laid to rest during a combined ceremony Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Those planning to attend have been asked to arrive at 9:30 a.m.

Channel 3 will provide streaming coverage of the service on the air and on WFSB+ starting at 9 a.m.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the service, according to Cheshire police Chief Neil Dryfe. That includes law enforcement personnel from all over the country, as well as Canada.

East Hartford police said they will facilitate traffic flow into and out of the stadium. Travel will be impacted on Silver Lane, Roberts Street and the surrounding area.

“We urge travelers to use alternate routes throughout the early morning and afternoon,” East Hartford police said.

State police said those who plan to attend should park in the gray or red lots highlighted in the map below:

A map showing where to park when attending the funeral for DeMonte and Hamzy. (Connecticut State Police)

The public will enter the stadium through Gate C and Gate D, police said.

Funeral services map - WFSB

Bags, purses, flowers, cameras, and gifts are prohibited from the funeral, said state police.

“Once the venue is filled, no others will be permitted admittance,” troopers said.

Bristol’s mayor and police department announced that both DeMonte and Hamzy will be honored with posthumous promotions. Hamzy will be promoted to sergeant and DeMonte will be promoted to lieutenant.

The promotions will be acknowledged during Friday’s funeral service.

Other police departments provide assistance

“It’s gut wrenching to every police officer in the state of Connecticut and around the country,” Dryfe said, who is also the president of the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association. “In order to honor these fallen officers and their families you’ll get all the pomp and circumstance that befits a funeral service like this. Weather permitting, there’ll be a flyover of police helicopters. There’ll be dozens and dozens of honor guards there in full dress uniform with flags.”

Mutual aid will be provided to the Bristol Police Department from across the state so that the entire department can attend the funeral on Friday.

“They’re looking to put their brother officers to rest in a dignified way and recognize not just the way they died but how they lived and what their role was as police officers in the Bristol community,” Dryfe said.

Impact on schools

Bristol schools will be closed Friday in observance of the joint funeral services for DeMonte and Hamzy, the school system announced.

Calling hours

Calling hours for Hamzy were held in Terryville on Wednesday.

DeMonte’s wake services were made private and set for Thursday in North Haven.

Calls to support first responders

Earlier in the week, Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano asked for people to support first responders by driving slowly and being kind to others.

“They’re out there today on the street with our officers, still working in tandem with others,” Caggiano said. “But this is going to be a long week as we work up to the wake and funeral for our fallen officers.”

State police said Hamzy, DeMonte and Officer Alex Iurato were lured to a home on Redstone Hill on Oct. 12 by way of a fake domestic violence call between two brothers.

Hamzy and DeMonte were then shot and killed in an ambush, police said. Iurato was wounded and has since been released from the hospital.

DeMonte was a 10-year veteran of the Bristol Police Department while Hamzy was an 8-year veteran.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.