Pride flag banned from classrooms

STONINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Stonington schools have run into controversy after a discussion to ban pride flags from classrooms.

It is unclear exactly why the pride flags may be getting removed from classrooms, but the superintendent sent a statement tonight that said:

Stonington Public Schools has a strong commitment to provide welcoming schools for all students and families. This is reflected in the Board Goals and the district’s work around diversity, equity, and inclusion. We are listening to our students, teachers, families, and community members about the issue of flags on display in our classrooms. Many families have divergent opinions on the inclusion of Pride flags and other flags within the learning environment. The Board of Education will have a special meeting in the near future where the superintendent will make a recommendation specific to the policies and practices around this issue and the Board will take action on the recommendation.

The decision has triggered outrage outside of Stonington.

Channel 3 spoke with one Norwich man who was very concerned by this move living in southeastern Connecticut.

He says he was lucky to come out to a loving, accepting family when he was young, but not everyone has that.

He says the rainbow flag is a symbol of hope that many students need to see.

“It’s really important for that flag to be present, to know that everyone is safe within there and allow those kids the ability to connect with that teacher where they might not feel safe connecting with anyone else,” “You get nervous. ‘Really this can’t be happening?’ For so long, it’s like, ‘oh I live in Connecticut I don’t need to worry about that,’ and then it boils back to, ‘wait a minute? I do need to worry about that. It’s happening in my own community.’”

The school board said it will discuss the issue and will take action on any recommendations.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.