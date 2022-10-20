Race for CT’s 3rd Congressional District

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut’s 3rd congressional district is in the central part of the state and it includes New Haven and it’s surrounding suburbs.

Rosa DeLauro has represented this district for over 30 years.

“I am a relentless fighter for working people and for the working class. That’s what I have done since I have been in congress,” said DeLauro.

DeLauro now chairs the Powerful House Committee on Appropriations, which is responsible for funding the federal government.

Her priorities are addressing the rising cost of living, protecting a women’s right to choose, and getting assault weapons under control.

DeLauro wants to raise the age to buy an assault weapon from 18 to 21.

“And I want to see Ethan’s law made a national law,” said DeLauro.

Ethan’s law is named after 15 year old Ethan Song, a Guilford teen who accidentally shot himself.

The law, which passed in CT, requires all guns to be secured.

DeLauro feels her biggest accomplishment was getting the child tax credit passed under the American Rescue Plan.

“If you don’t have child care, you don’t go to work. They spent it on education for their kids, maybe on a mortgage payment or a rent payment. They bought food to put on their table, they bought school supplies,” said DeLauro.

Lesley Denardis is the republican challenger.

Her career has been in education and she has also been involved in local politics as a member of her town’s legislative council, planning and zoning.

“From what I am hearing around the district is 31 years is too long and they’d like to have a change,” said Lesley Denardis.

Denardis says she feels DeLauro has been in office too long and there needs to be new leadership.

Her priorities are cutting back on what she calls massive amounts of federal spending and doing more to address crime which includes adequately funding police.

“The decision to overturn Roe and leave it up to the courts was the right decision. I think state legislators and the people they represent should achieve a consensus on the issue,” said Denardis.

Denardis agrees her challenge is an uphill battle. Registered democrats far outnumber registered republicans in Connecticut.

There are more than 810,000 democrats versus just over 461,000 republicans, however, the largest voting block are unaffiliates.

“I say to them, why not try us for a change? You can keep on the same path with the same results or you can go with us,” said Denardis.

