Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

73-year-old man struck, killed by driver in Waterbury

Waterbury Police Generic
Waterbury Police Generic(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man was struck and killed by a driver in Waterbury on Friday morning.

Police only identified the victim as a 73-year-old pedestrian from Waterbury.

He was struck around 6 a.m. in the area of 984 Baldwin St., according to investigators.

The area of Baldwin Street from Laval to Glenn streets was closed due to an investigation.

Police said the man was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead by hospital staff at 6:34 a.m.

This incident remained under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Details about the driver were not released.

Anyone with information about what happened was asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-346-3975.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Funeral preparations
Tens of thousands prepare to say goodbye to fallen Bristol officers
82-year-old man dies after vehicle swerves off Route 8, hangs from wire
Spooktacular 1
WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: Spooktacular
Benjamin Dahm was arrested for carrying pipe bombs across the Gold Star Bridge.
Man arrested for carrying pipe bombs across Gold Star Bridge