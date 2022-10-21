73-year-old man struck, killed by driver in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man was struck and killed by a driver in Waterbury on Friday morning.

Police only identified the victim as a 73-year-old pedestrian from Waterbury.

He was struck around 6 a.m. in the area of 984 Baldwin St., according to investigators.

The area of Baldwin Street from Laval to Glenn streets was closed due to an investigation.

Police said the man was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead by hospital staff at 6:34 a.m.

This incident remained under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Details about the driver were not released.

Anyone with information about what happened was asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-346-3975.

