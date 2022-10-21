Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

82-year-old man dies after vehicle swerves off Route 8, hangs from wire

By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man died in a crash that started on Route 8 in Torrington on Thursday.

State police identified the victim as 82-year-old Barry Zaret of Woodbridge.

Troopers said Zaret was headed south on Route 8, just south of exit 45, when he drove off the road.

He hit the grassy median and went up a dirt mound.

Troopers said Zaret’s vehicle then took flight and hit the guardrail face of the Wintrop Street overpass. The vehicle then collided with a cement wall on Wintrop Street in Torrington, 20 feet below Route 8.

The vehicle ended up suspended on a wire.

Zaret was pronounced dead at the scene.

What caused him to crash has yet to be determined.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Funeral preparations
Tens of thousands prepare to say goodbye to fallen Bristol officers
Spooktacular 1
WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: Spooktacular
Waterbury Police Generic
73-year-old man struck, killed by driver in Waterbury
Benjamin Dahm was arrested for carrying pipe bombs across the Gold Star Bridge.
Man arrested for carrying pipe bombs across Gold Star Bridge