82-year-old man dies after vehicle swerves off Route 8, hangs from wire

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man died in a crash that started on Route 8 in Torrington on Thursday.

State police identified the victim as 82-year-old Barry Zaret of Woodbridge.

Troopers said Zaret was headed south on Route 8, just south of exit 45, when he drove off the road.

He hit the grassy median and went up a dirt mound.

Troopers said Zaret’s vehicle then took flight and hit the guardrail face of the Wintrop Street overpass. The vehicle then collided with a cement wall on Wintrop Street in Torrington, 20 feet below Route 8.

The vehicle ended up suspended on a wire.

Zaret was pronounced dead at the scene.

What caused him to crash has yet to be determined.

