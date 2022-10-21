Bristol family shares memories of fallen officers

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A day before the two slain Bristol police officers will be laid to rest, we’re learning more about their connection to the community they served.

A family in Bristol says both Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte showed up when it mattered., helping their daughter through ongoing, severe medical episodes.

It was never unusual to see flashing lights on Crown Street.

What’s not always clear is why they were there.

“She became a type one diabetic at age 6,” said Sandra Edgerton, Amy’s mother.

Amy Patton, the daughter of Sandra Edgerton and stepdaughter to Mark Edgerton, was finding herself locked in the struggle of keeping her worsening diabetes in check.

Trips from their apartment downstairs to Amy’s top floor unit became part of the Edgerton’s regular routine.

“If I couldn’t get her to wake up because she was unconscious, there would be a 911 call,” Sandra said.

The Edgertons say police officers often arrived to Amy’s aid before the paramedics did, and that’s how they say they got to know much of the Bristol police force, including Hamzy and DeMonte.

“They would try to get her going and wake her up,” Mark said. “We had conversations with them, we knew that one of them was having a baby soon.”

The family says on more than one occasion, the officers embodied the words you see here at this memorial.

“They felt like family because they were always here,” Sandra said.

To learn both men were killed in the line of duty last week hurt the couple.

“These two men, they were innocent people,” Sandra said.

In a time when they were already hurting badly.

“I know what they lost, because I lost that,” said Sandra.

On September 20 one of the many mornings they went to check on Amy, she couldn’t be brought back.

“I found her not breathing,” Mark said.

The apartment upstairs, once the center of emergency activity, is now empty.

“What is it like to have to clean out memories of her?” Eyewitness News asked.

“It’s tough,” said Mark.

“Very emotional,” said Sandra. “I was up here a lot by myself.”

“What was the hardest part?” asked Eyewitness News.

“The hardest part is going into the room where she passed,” Sandra said. “She’s not coming through my door anymore asking me ‘mom what’s for supper?’”

The officers who served as a lifeline are one more lost connection to Amy.

But what the officers gave back to their community can be measured in years, and in moments given to families needing extra help and extra compassion.

“Without them, she would have never made it to the age she was,” Mark said.

“She would have never made it to 35,” said Sandra. “I’m glad that I met them because they’re wonderful guys.”

