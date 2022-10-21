Candidates for CT’s 5th Congressional District square off in debate

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - The fight for the Fifth Congressional District seat continued Thursday night in the second and final debate for the candidates.

Incumbent Jahana Hayes and Republican challenger George Logan debated hoping to change minds less than three weeks away from Election Day.

Both candidates made sure to clear their views on abortion. They also discussed issues regarding infrastructure and inflation.

“I would comply with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision, and I would not vote in favor of codifying Roe v Wade at the federal level,” Logan said.

“The idea that he would not vote to support codifying Roe v Wade means that he thinks that the individual states should make the decision for the woman. That is not a choice,” Hayes said.

Another topic brought up was how they would address the mental health crisis.

“I have fought for legislation and funding to make sure that we have available trauma resources at the school level,” Hayes said.

“The issue is that the funding is not getting down to truly helping the people who need it. I am hearing throughout the district mental health is an issue we need to prioritize it,” said Logan.

As for what other policies the candidates are running on:

“Fighting to expand the child tax credit. Making sure no one goes to bed hungry no veteran no service member, no senior goes to bed hungry. Making sure we expand that list of drugs. So we can lower the costs,” said Hayes.

“Affordability. I will focus on issues of relief for the high gas and oil prices I will focus on safe communities that’s what I am hearing at the district,” said Logan.

