Family Friday: Apple Festival, Boo Bash & a Pumpkfest

Apple Festival, Boo Bash & a Pumpkinfest
By WFSB Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WFSB) - The countdown is on to Halloween, so if you want to start the spooky season early, or just take in some fall festivities, Connecticut has a great weekend on tap.

1st Annual Mystic Apple Festival

  • October 22nd – 23rd
  • Olde Mistick Village
  • 11:00am – 6:00pm
  • Over 40 vendors, live music, food & activities

Boo Bash

  • Saturday, October 22nd
  • Parkville Market
  • 1:00pm – 4:00pm
  • Kid-friendly Halloween event
  • Face painting, trick-or-treating, pet parade and costume contest
  • FREE to the public on the Main Patio

7th Annual Plainville’s Pumpkinfest

  • Saturday, October 22nd
  • Downtown Plainville
  • Activities include:
    • Carve your own pumpkin
    • Live music,
    • Kid’s costume parade
    • A haunted mansion
    • So much more!

