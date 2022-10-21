Family Friday: Apple Festival, Boo Bash & a Pumpkfest
(WFSB) - The countdown is on to Halloween, so if you want to start the spooky season early, or just take in some fall festivities, Connecticut has a great weekend on tap.
1st Annual Mystic Apple Festival
- October 22nd – 23rd
- Olde Mistick Village
- 11:00am – 6:00pm
- Over 40 vendors, live music, food & activities
- Saturday, October 22nd
- Parkville Market
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm
- Kid-friendly Halloween event
- Face painting, trick-or-treating, pet parade and costume contest
- FREE to the public on the Main Patio
7th Annual Plainville’s Pumpkinfest
- Saturday, October 22nd
- Downtown Plainville
- Activities include:
- Carve your own pumpkin
- Live music,
- Kid’s costume parade
- A haunted mansion
- So much more!
