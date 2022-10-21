Hundreds of volunteers help prepare for Bristol officers’ funeral

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As thousands are expected to be at the funeral of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, hundreds of them will be volunteers there to help feed law enforcement and provide support.

Rentschler Field will be packed. Local companies have donated thousands of meals to be able to feed law enforcement coming from near and far tomorrow.

The thought process here is for just a few hours these groups want to be able to serve the officers who protect and serve on a daily basis.

Come Friday morning, law enforcement from across the country will pack in by the thousands at Rentschler Field for the funeral ceremony of DeMonte and Hamzy.

Since their deaths there’s been no shortage of community support and Friday it will be needed the most.

That’s why hundreds of volunteers are stepping up to provide meals for the officers during the all-day affair.

“We want these families who have been impacted and their loved ones to know that they have so many people behind them, so many people who care about them,” said Jenn McCulloch.

Jenn is with The Hometown Foundation. They’ve partnered with local food provider Bozzuto’s to donate around 20,000 meals for the officers after the funeral.

“So on their way out they’ll come by, we’ll be able to give them hamburgers, hot dogs, cupcakes, beverages, things like that,” said Jenn.

They’re not the only ones stepping up.

Hayley Falk runs the non-profit, Because of the Brave.

The Bristol officers’ deaths hit so close to home for her there wasn’t any hesitation about getting her organization involved to help.

“To be able to step up and give back as they made their sacrifice, and my father is also a police officer in Cheshire to make that connection,” Hayley said.

Because of the Brave has partnered with Mission BBQ to help hand out breakfast and then they’ll stick around after the funeral to help Jenn and The Homestead Foundation.

“I know nothing will take the pain away because it’s such a hard day but to have all of us gathered there to have us show them we’re all here will hopefully help a bit,” said Hayley.

It’s a sentiment felt by many. As Friday’s funeral is sure to be a dark day, these volunteers are hoping to add some light.

“We may not have known them personally but we’re all here. We’re thinking of them, we’re hurting for them and any little thing we can do to help take things off their plate or put it on in this case, we want to be able to do it,” said Jenn.

Tonight is an early night for these volunteers. When we talked to Hayley this evening, she was ready to rush home and get some rest.

They’re planning on being up and moving close to 5 a.m. Friday so they can get what they need.

As we were talking with them asking how many volunteers they needed, they got a call saying they had too many volunteers.

A sign that shows just how many people are supporting law enforcement through this tough time.

