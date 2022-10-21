Investigation into deadly Bristol police shooting continues

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - It’s been one week since the community lost Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

The two officers were killed, and Officer Alec Iurato was injured after responding to what they thought was a routine domestic violence call.

Sources say it was an ambush.

Although we have some answers about what happened last Wednesday night, there are still more questions.

Here’s some of what we know so far:

Around 10:45 last Wednesday night, the three Bristol officers responded to 310 Redstone Hill Road based on a 911 call believed to have been made by 35-year-old Nicholas Brutcher.

That’s according to the Office of the Inspector General, who is investigating the case.

Police said the call came in as a domestic violence incident, but sources tell us Nicholas Brutcher was waiting for officers to arrive.

Those same sources say he was dressed in camouflage, hiding in the bushes, with an AR-15.

Body camera video shows that when officers arrived, they first spoke to Nathan Brutcher, Brutcher’s brother, who was ordered to show his hands and step out of the house. As he did, that’s when gunfire erupted.

The Office of the Inspector General said Nicholas Brutcher fired well over 80 rounds, attacking the officers from behind.

Despite being wounded, Officer Alec Iurato shot and killed Nicholas Brutcher.

Officer Iurato is out of the hospital, recovering.

We know Nathan Brutcher was shot, but here’s where we still have a lot of questions:

Who shot him?

Where is he?

What kind of condition is he in?

What involvement, if any, did he have?

Police are still trying to figure out why Nicholas Brutcher would lure them to the house.

Sources tell Eyewitness News there was a disturbance at Bleachers Bar that night that resulted in police encountering Nicholas Brutcher, and that’s what may have preceded the shooting. We have requested Bristol police logs from that night, looking for more information.

We’ve also asked police for information about their history with the Brutchers.

Bristol police said Nicholas Brutcher’s address was known to them.

We don’t yet know why, or how many times they’ve been called to the house before.

On his social media, Nicholas Brutcher was often in pictures posing with guns.

As for the AR-15 sources say he had, Connecticut has an assault weapons ban that went into effect in 2013.

We asked the state if Brutcher had any guns registered to his name. We were told that information is confidential under state law.

