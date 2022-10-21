Man arrested carrying pipe bombs across Gold Star Bridge

NEW LONDON, CT. (WFSB) - Police arrested a 32-year-old man carrying improvised explosive devices, metal pipe bombs.

Benjamin D. Dahm was placed into custody immediately after the discovery by Groton Town Police Officers.

Initially, police responded to a medical call for an individual in the area of 516 Gold Star Highway near Tollgate Road in Groton, CT at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

As they examined the scene, police said they identified suspicious items in Dahm’s backpack. They found explosive devices in the midst of heavy pedestrian and motor vehicle traffic.

To ensure public safety, officers closed the Gold Star Highway near Tollgate Road and sent the unstable package to a more secure location. The Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad arrived on scene to control the situation and disabled all explosive devices. They said there was no active threat toward the public.

Dahm was held on a $150,000 bond and set to appear at court on Friday.

There were no reports of injuries.

