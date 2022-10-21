Great Day
New Haven kicks off campaign on lead poisoning awareness
By Matt McFarland
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven kicked off a public campaign Thursday to bring awareness to lead poisoning prevention.

That’s big in New Haven, because nearly 80% of the homes were built before 1978, when lead paint was commonly used.

Health experts say, even small amounts of elevated levels of lead in the blood can be harmful to young children.

In addition to adding more lead inspectors and using federal money for lead abatement projects in impacted homes, the city is also launching an online portal, giving people real time information on the number of cases and their progress.

“When I see a child back the first time, the first time they come back to see me, the health department has been out to inspect, the family has a good understanding of a timeline and a plan, even the Spanish speaking patients, which didn’t happen before, they understand where the lead hazards are in their house, and they have a better understanding of how to protect their children,” said Amanda Decew, Nurse Practitioner, at Fair Haven Community Healthcare.

Homeowners and landlords looking to apply for federal funding for the city’s lead abatement program, can do so online - along with checking out the city’s new online dashboard.

For more information, click here.

