Race for CT’s 4th Congressional District

(WFSB) - Each day this week Eyewitness News is profiling the candidates in the congressional races.

Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District is the southwestern part of the state, and a large part of it is Fairfield County.

Congressman Jim Himes is seeking re-election. He’s represented this district since 2009.

“My goals don’t really change over time, mainly addressing transportation infrastructure issue in the state and my district,” said Himes.

Himes said Democrats have succeeded in improving transportation.

Billions of dollars are coming into Connecticut for roadways and bridges. This is due to President Biden’s bi-partisan infrastructure bill.

His other priorities include protecting a women’s right to choose, reducing inflation and improving healthcare.

“We still have healthcare challenges. I helped reduce healthcare costs for our seniors by allowing Medicare to negotiate with the drug companies for better prices,” Himes said.

Himes said Democrats came through on getting caps on insulin prices.

“He’s really in Washington now to vote with his leadership,” said Jayme Stevenson.

Republican challenger Jayme Stevenson feels it’s time for change and the economy and inflation is most important for her.

Stevenson was Darien’s First Selectman for more than 10 years. She was Chairman of the Western Connecticut Council of Governments.

Her other priorities are making the U.S. more energy independent, working towards clean energy goals but supporting businesses while we achieve those goals. Drugs and crime are also important issues.

“Fentanyl coming into this country killing people. We don’t hear congressman Himes or this administration talk about fentanyl tearing our communities apart,” said Stevenson.

Himes said he spent time in Colombia working on counter narcotics. He also was in Mexico. He says we need to not only battle the source where it’s coming from but the demand.

“Fentanyl is a huge issue, it’s killing over 100,000 Americans a year, sad my opponent is politicizing that because that number has been growing in GOP and Democratic administrations,” Himes said.

