Safety tips for if your vehicle breaks down on the highway

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - After two recent accidents in which people changing a tire alongside a Connecticut highway were hit, police and tow truck drivers are reminding people to stay safe.

Get your car as far off to the side of the road as you can. Then turn your flashers on, and stay in your car until help arrives, because with cars flying by you on the highway at high speeds, it can just take seconds for it to turn not only dangerous, but potentially deadly.

“You think you’re going to get it done quickly, you’re on the ground trying to get your jack under it, meanwhile you have a distracted driver, didn’t move over and the next thing you know, you’re in serious trouble,” said Robert Bruneau.

In the tow truck business for 37 years, Robert has pretty much seen it all.

Up on an interstate, it can get sideways in just seconds, so if you find yourself with a flat tire or a broken-down car, he said it’s important you follow a few simple steps.

“If there is any possibility, getting it off the of the highway, we encourage you to do so. If you’re close to an off ramp, try to get it off of the highway, if not move over as far as you possibly can into the grassy area. As far to the right shoulder as you possibly can for your safety,” said Robert.

On Wednesday, a 26-year-old woman was killed on Route 8 near Exit 39 in Thomaston.

State police said she was trying to fix a flat tire after her car became disabled in the left lane, when she was hit by another driver.

Last month, state police said a drunk driver hit a car off to the side of Route 8 in Watertown, pushing it into another car and two people who were trying to fix a flat.

Its why state police are warning people.

“It is unsafe to get out of a vehicle and walk around on the side of a highway. Though it can be tempting to get out to check on a flat tire or look for damage resulting from a motor vehicle accident, we ask that everyone remain inside of the vehicle for their own safety,” state police said.

While it’s important for you to try and get your car off to the side of the road, the same goes for drivers. You need to move over if you see an emergency vehicle responding.

“My husband up there, my two sons up there, and it’s a big deal the way people drive nowadays, they don’t move over, they don’t yield, they don’t even slow down whether it’s a tow truck, fire truck or police car,” said Maureen Bruneau, with Robert’s Service Center and Bruneau’s Garage.

For them it’s a family business, and they add by following those tips, you have a better chance of getting back home to yours.

“We can replace a tire, we can replace a wheel, we can replace what’s broken, but we can’t save your life if you’re injured up there,” Robert said.

Robert said when their tow trucks show up, if there isn’t enough space to safely be off on the side of the road in a grassy area, they tow the car just to get it off the highway, to a safer area before fixing the flat.

These are guys that do this type of work every day, so you see they’re not taking any chances either.

