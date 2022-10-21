Several swatting incidents reported at Conn. schools

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Several schools throughout Connecticut are reporting swatting incidents on Friday, police say.

In each incident, police say the threats were unfounded.

The first call came in around 8:55 a.m. at Stamford High School. Police say they received a false report of an active shooter in the building. The school was immediately put on lockdown as police investigated the threat.

The lockdown was lifted at 9:30 a.m. when police determined the report was a hoax.

Stamford police say this was an occurrence at other schools throughout Fairfield County.

“The Stamford Police Department has been notified that other Fairfield County school districts received similar threats this morning,” says police.

Bridgeport Police say they received a 911 call concerning an active shooter at Harding High School earlier this morning. Bridgeport Police determined this call was another swatting incident, referencing these calls are being made throughout the state and country.

Windsor Locks Police also reported a swatting incident occurred at Windsor Locks Middle School. Police say there were no injuries and no shots fired. Schools are still on lockdown while police investigate.

Enfield Police also received a phone call at 10:24 am reporting an active incident at Enfield High School. Police searched the school and determined there is no threat to students at Enfield High School.

Eastern Connecticut State University is currently sheltering in place following a possible active shooter incident at Windham High School.

Wallingford Public Schools also released a statement regarding a swatting incident at Sheehan High School. School officials say this was a false report and that the Wallingford Police Department is actively investigating this call as a precaution.

In a statement Superintendent Danielle Bellizzi writes,

“It is unfortunate that we live in a time where these types of calls are made and we understand how distressing this situation is for parents, staff, and students. I want to reiterate that everyone is safe and the call, while alarming, was a non-credible report.”

