Wives of fallen Bristol officers give emotional tributes

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - During Friday’s funeral for Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy we heard heart-wrenching tributes from their widows.

Both Laura DeMonte, Lt. Dustin DeMonte’s wife, and Katie Scott Hamzy, Sgt. Alex Hamzy’s wife spoke about their hero husbands who were killed in the line of duty on October 12.

Sgt. Alex Hamzy's wife, Katie, spoke at his funeral on Oct. 21.

“There are not enough words for me to describe my love for Alex”, said Katie Scott Hamzy, So instead of finding the right words to say, I’m going to read you all a quote. I came across this when Alex first became a police officer. Now that he’s passed it speaks to me more than ever. When I see this badge it is not just a number, it signifies honor and it has my ultimate respect. His badge that I proudly stand behind lies upon his chest, close to his heart because this call on his life as an officer takes heart. While you may know my officer as a number, know he is far more than that. He is my hero, my protection, the love of my life and of course, my heart. I love you Alex.”

“To Alex and Dustin, true heroes,” said Laura DeMonte. “Amazing people, and you will be missed beyond words by everyone. I am so sorry this happened to you. Two of the very best humans. So kind, positive and fun loving. Dustin, my love, babe, pain in the butt. The kids and I are honored to call you ours.”

Both women received the flags from their husbands’ caskets at the end of the ceremony.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.