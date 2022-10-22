84-year-old man from Stonington reported missing

STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a missing 84-year-old man from Stonington.

James Bazinet was reported missing on Saturday.

He is 5′ 8″ tall, weighs 175 pounds, has blue eyes and grey hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing a dark hat, dark UConn sweatshirt, and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stonington police.

