Bristol hosts watch gatherings for officers’ funeral

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - To make sure everyone had a chance to see the funeral, the city of Bristol hosted public watch gatherings for anyone who couldn’t make it to East Hartford.

The memorial continued to grow Friday.

For some, a broadcast or livestream of the funeral is still too much.

So many continue to pay their respects at the police department.

For those who did go to one of the viewings, they appreciated being able to watch from afar.

One Bristol woman did more than just watch today’s funeral to support these families.

As the funeral for Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy went on at Rentschler Field, 18 miles away a small group was watching the service from the Bristol Public Library.

It’s one of three locations that hosted a public viewing of the funeral.

The others being Bristol Eastern High School and the Bristol Senior Community Center.

That’s where roger wing watched some of the service. He went to school with Hamzy.

“He was there for everybody, taking the shirt off his back,” said Roger.

DeMonte helped him in a very tough time.

“If it wasn’t for him, I went in rehab myself. I’m sober for four months, drinking, because of him,” Roger said.

During the service, the flow of people coming to the memorial outside the Bristol Police Department didn’t slow down.

For many longtime residents, like Maureen MacDonald, the community support has meant the world to her.

“We’ve been on it since it happened. It’s just awesome, they’re very special people, them and the firemen. And we have family in both, cousins that are firemen and policemen in Massachusetts,” said Maureen.

Back at the senior community center, Debbie Parent had blue ribbons for sale.

“Tuesday I think I had 53 made and we sold out in half an hour,” said Debbie. “Yesterday there was like 58 and they were gone in maybe an hour.”

She’s been selling them all week, raising money to donate to the Hamzy and DeMonte families as well as the family of Officer Alec Iurato.

She made sure to make a big batch to sell today.

To do her part, to say thank you.

“I was born in Bristol, I’ve always lived in Bristol, I really appreciate all that the policemen do. It’s just so, so sad. If there’s a little something you can do to help somebody, I like to try to do that,” Debbie said.

To help Bristol police attend today’s funeral, state police again stepped in to fill in their shoes in Bristol.

