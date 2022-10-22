Great Day
Fiery plane crash in Keene, NH kills everyone on board

Small engine plane crashes into building in Keene, NH on Lower Main Street.
Small engine plane crashes into building in Keene, NH on Lower Main Street.(Courtesy: Dave Devoid)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
KEENE, NH. (WCAX) - A plane crashed into a multifamily building in Keene, NH Friday night causing a large fire on Lower Main Street.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a small engine Beechcraft Sierra crashed just north of the Dillant-Hopkins Airport, less than a mile away.

The City of Keene says nobody inside the building was injured, but everyone on board the plane has died.

It is unknown how many people were on board.

This is a developing story, so updates will be provided as soon as they become available.

