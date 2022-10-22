Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk kicks off in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Each year more than 250,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Susan G. Komen foundation in Connecticut has spent more than 40 years working to eradicate breast cancer.

On Saturday, the organization held a walk to raise money to fund breast cancer research.

The walk has already raised $289,000. Organizers say their goal is to raise $300,000 by the end of the walk.

The money raised on Saturday will go to help people like Cheryl Udin who survived breast cancer twice.

She says Susan G. Komen helped her when she was going through treatment and now, she wants to give back.

“They know where the money is going. And most of it 75 percent stays here in Connecticut. It goes to help Connecticut men and women,” says Udin.

Dawn Thomas says she has been volunteering, and walking, the More Thank Pink walk for 16 years. She says she does it for her mother who was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Every person watching this knows someone affected by breast cancer and we have made so many strides in treatment options and survival,” says Thomas.

People are also walking to honor those who have lost their fights to breast cancer. About 42,000 people a year die from breast cancer.

The More Than Pink Walk is a way to fundraise and to spread awareness about early detection.

“People need to make sure they get their mammograms. They need to make sure they’re doing their monthly breast exam. Men and women are affected,” says Thomas.

