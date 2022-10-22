Police search for suspect in North Branford bank robbery

NORTH BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery in North Branford on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the robbery at the TD Bank on Foxon Road around 10:16 a.m.

The male suspect was wearing a blue sweatshirt and a red hat, police said. He have the teller a note that demanded $1,500 and said he had a gun.

Police said no weapon was displayed in the incident. He fled the area on foot.

North Branford police said there is no danger to the public.

“Connecticut Bankers Reward Association is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual responsible for the bank robbery,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Branford police.

