Portland Police seek suspect following attempted burglary at gun store

PORTLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are looking for a suspect after a man attempted to burglarize a gun store in Portland.

Police say they were called to Central Connecticut Arms around 10:49 p.m. Friday for an attempted burglary.

The suspect attempted to enter the store by smashing the front window with a hammer, police say.

The suspect quickly fled on foot after a business alarm sounded, police reports say.

Police say no items were stolen during the attempted burglary.

The suspect is described as a thin black male who wore dark colored sneakers, dark pants, and a light-colored jacket with a crest on the chest.

Security camera footage shows he was also wearing a camo design baseball cap and had a full short, cropped beard.

Portland Police are asking anyone with information to contact their department at (860) 342-6780.

Portland Burglary Suspect (Portland Police Department)

