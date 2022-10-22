Great Day
Portland Police seek suspect following attempted burglary at gun store

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are looking for a suspect after a man attempted to burglarize a gun store in Portland.

Police say they were called to Central Connecticut Arms around 10:49 p.m. Friday for an attempted burglary.

The suspect attempted to enter the store by smashing the front window with a hammer, police say.

The suspect quickly fled on foot after a business alarm sounded, police reports say.

Police say no items were stolen during the attempted burglary.

The suspect is described as a thin black male who wore dark colored sneakers, dark pants, and a light-colored jacket with a crest on the chest.

Security camera footage shows he was also wearing a camo design baseball cap and had a full short, cropped beard.

Portland Police are asking anyone with information to contact their department at (860) 342-6780.

