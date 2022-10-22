Race for CT’s 5th Congressional District

(WFSB) - As we move closer to November’s election, Eyewitness News is profiling candidates to help you learn more about who they are.

Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District is the western part of the state, spanning across parts of Fairfield, Litchfield, New Haven and Hartford counties.

It’s considered a swing district because it goes back and forth between Republicans and Democrats.

Congresswoman Jahana Hayes is seeking a third term.

“Having been a single mom invested in my community gave me the head and heart to be in this last congress,” said Hayes.

Hayes is a former teacher. She became the first Black woman to serve in the U.S. House from Connecticut. She supported the American Rescue Plan, the infrastructure bill and lowering the cost of prescription drugs.

One of her priorities is food security, preventing food waste and hunger.

She also supports codifying a women’s right to have an abortion.

“The economy is cyclical but once women’s reproductive health is eviscerated it’s gone so this whole idea we should put this on the shelf and deal with something else is just wrong,” Hayes said.

“Would I support a national ban on abortion the answer is no,” Logan said.

George Logan is the Republican challenger, he’s a former state senator. While he’s against a ban, he’s against late term abortions and supports parental notification for minors. Those under 16 would be required to tell parents they want to have an abortion.

His priorities are reducing inflation and the high cost of groceries and gasoline by achieving energy independence. Crime is another priority. He wants stronger penalties and more jail time for repeat offenders.

“Whether it’s working families, whether it’s seniors or veterans we need a voice in Washington my opponent only supports Democratic party leadership,” Logan said.

Some are predicting this to be a close race. A lot of money from national committees and super pacs are coming in for both candidates.

In addition to millions of dollars, prominent leaders from both sides have come to Connecticut to campaign.

Most recently, Vice President Kamala Harris urged voters to send Hayes back to congress and RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has been here twice supporting George Logan.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.