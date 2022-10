GROTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are responding to the report of a suspicious package at a shopping plaza in the town of Groton.

Groton Police say the Groton Shopping Center is currently shut down due to an abundance of caution.

Mutual aid is on the way to investigate the package, police say.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.