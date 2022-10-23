Police: Two arrested for involvement in August shooting

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, Idalizze Casillas-Barreto and Jonathan Garcia-Rodriguez turned themselves into Hamden Police on outstanding arrest warrants.

The charges came from a police investigation into a shooting that occurred on Manila Avenue on August 21, 2022.

Responding officers located a 35-year-old male victim at the scene with a non-life threatening, gunshot injury to the leg, according to police.

Detectives from the Hamden Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit conducted an extensive investigation into the shooting.

The investigation revealed that the shooting was the result of a dispute involving multiple people.

The situation escalated and multiple individuals involved began discharging firearms in a residential area, including at an occupied vehicle.

police say Garcia-Rodriguez and Casillas-Barreto were identified as two of the shooters.

Garcia-Rodriguez, age 36 of New Haven, and Casillas-Barreto, age 38 of New Haven, were both charged with reckless endangerment 1st degree and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

They were each held on a $5,000 bond.

Hamden Police expect to make additional arrests involving this shooting investigation.

