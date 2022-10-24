Advocates, state look for ways to fix shortage of childcare workers

(WFSB) - Thousands of kids in Connecticut are not in early childcare settings simply because there aren’t enough teachers.

It’s something the state and providers are trying to change.

Devonte Fletcher never saw himself working in an early childcare setting.

“I would have never imagined turning in an application to a day care,” said Devonte.

But here he is, part of apprenticeship pilot program, training and learning about educating some of the state’s littlest students.

“The way I grew up, taking care of cousins, even little siblings, not necessary the best way to approach the mind of a child. Here they expose you to the cognitive thinking of a child, literally knowing how they communicate,” Devonte said.

Monday morning inside the Hope Child Development Center in New Haven, Representative Rosa DeLauro and Commissioner Beth Bye with Connecticut’s Office of Early Childhood, toured the center and took part in a roundtable.

They focused on trying to fix the shortage of early childcare workers, specifically more funding from the legislature and the federal government.

“The bottom line is the long-term structural issue is we need to value this work. There is a lot of lip service given to early childhood ed, isn’t this great, isn’t this important, but the funds have just not followed,” said Bye.

When it comes to state subsidized pre-school programs, officials say there are currently 2,000 children without a seat, 50 classrooms closed and they’re short 250 teaching jobs. That’s just a small portion of childcare programs in the state.

“It’s mostly resignation and just anxiety, looking for another space,” said Georgia Goldburn.

Goldburn, who runs the Hope Child Development Center, said that’s what she’s seeing from parents looking to get their kids in programs, only to tell them they don’t have space, or more specifically teachers.

“Typically we serve between 75-85 children each year. We are now at 56 children, not because there isn’t a demand, but we’re standing in a classroom that has been closed for a year and half and it’s closed for a year and half because we simply cannot find the teachers to fill the spot,” said Goldburn.

Not only is there this pilot program that’s underway now, but New Haven Public Schools is actually in the process of starting a 2-year pilot program that will train up students interested in early childhood education, and when the 2-year program is done, they’ll be ready to step into the classroom.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.