Bristol businesses hold fundraiser in support of Bristol officers

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Businesses and the Bristol community came together to hold a fundraiser for the fallen officers families and the Bristol Police Department earlier today.

A huge fundraiser was held in a Bristol shopping complex today. Businesses donated their profits and community members put together raffle prizes to show their support for the Bristol Police Department.

“This police department is in our hearts and thoughts constantly.”

Dunphy’s Ice Cream, Undone Salon, and Sergio’s Pizza joined forces this afternoon to show their support for Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy who lost their lives in the line of duty, as well as officer Alec Iurato, who took down the suspect.

“Everybody’s trying to heal, everybody’s trying to find a way to heal. These events like this, this is how we start to heal. It helps everybody,” said Kevin Fuller, Dunphy’s Ice Cream Co-Owner.

Kevin Fuller just recently stepped down from his position on the Bristol Police Board of Commissioners.

Today, they were selling ice cream and donating all of the proceeds to the Bristol K-9 unit in Alec Iurato’s honor.

“To help defer the expenses. It’s not cheap to have the dogs. We have vet bills, we have food bills, we have all kinds of expenses. So this is going to help offset those expense and we’re going to do this in Officer Iuratos honor,” said Fuller.

There was a consistent flow of community members showing their support at the fundraiser.

“Unbelievable, I can’t even put it into words. It’s just so heartbreaking. The people in Bristol have come together like I would never have expected this. To watch all of this, it’s just heartwarming and wonderful,” said Chris Debienski, Bristol. “I’m very proud to be a part of Bristol right now and can say that I’m glad that I’ve lived here all my life.”

3-year-old Hudson Lamarre also came to show his support, dressed as a police officer.

