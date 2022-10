MILFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The Milford Police Department is asking if the public could help identify a burglary suspect.

On Oct. 2, surveillance video recorded images of the suspect at Dockside Brewery and Waterfront Biergarten on 40 Bridgeport Ave.

Milford police attempt to identify burglary suspect at brewery (Milford Police)

Police said anyone with information can call them at (203) 877-1465.

