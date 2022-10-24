Great Day
Car drives through restaurant, injures several

On October 23, 2022 at approximatley 1:12pm Groton Emergency Dispatch recieved several 911 calls reporting a MVA with a car into the building at the Somewhere in Time cafe, located at 3175 Gold Star highway.(Kerri Marshall)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MYSTIC, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 1pm this afternoon, the Groton Police Department received several 911 calls reporting a motor vehicle accident with a car into the building at the Somewhere in Time Café, located at 3175 Gold Star highway.

Police say members of the Groton Police department, Old Mystic Fire department, Mystic Fire Department, L&M Paramedic, Mystic River Ambulance, Stonington Ambulance, Groton Ambulance, and North Stonington Ambulance all responded to the scene.

Upon arrival officers found that the vehicle was through the front wall of the building and came to rest in the dining area.

There were several injuries reported.

All of the patients were treated on scene or transported to area hospitals.

No enforcement action has been taken at this time and the accident remains under investigation, according to police.

The café responded on Facebook saying they will be closed until further notice.

