Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Complaints about a man with a gun at Coventry apartment leads to arrest

Ryan Bertrand was arrested for having a handgun, ammunition, a police baton, and handcuffs on...
Ryan Bertrand was arrested for having a handgun, ammunition, a police baton, and handcuffs on the property of an apartment complex in Coventry, police said.(Coventry police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges after complaints were made about a suspect with a gun on the grounds of an apartment complex in Coventry.

Coventry police said Ryan Bertrand, 36, of Springfield, MA, was hit with a list of charges.

They said the calls came in just before 7 p.m. on Friday from a complex on Merrow Road.

Multiple callers said a man with a firearm was on the property.

The man was described as someone who didn’t live there but had a relationship with someone who did.

Officers responded, along with state police, and made contact with the man. They took him into custody without further incident.

Near Bertrand, police said that they found a .45 caliber hand gun with ammunition, a police style baton, and handcuffs with key.

Bertrand was charged with interfering with an emergency call, second-degree breach of peace, disorderly conduct, first-degree threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a controlled substance, and carrying a dangerous weapon.

He was held on a $100,000 bond and give a court date of Monday in Rockville Superior Court.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

rainfall estimates for Monday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Overcast with periods of rain today, but it does get a little better tomorrow.
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Nurses at Windham Memorial Community Hospital have been negotiating improved working conditions...
Healthcare workers strike at Windham Hospital
Striking nurse - Windham Hospital
VIDEO: Healthcare workers strike at Windham Hospital