Complaints about a man with a gun at Coventry apartment leads to arrest

COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges after complaints were made about a suspect with a gun on the grounds of an apartment complex in Coventry.

Coventry police said Ryan Bertrand, 36, of Springfield, MA, was hit with a list of charges.

They said the calls came in just before 7 p.m. on Friday from a complex on Merrow Road.

Multiple callers said a man with a firearm was on the property.

The man was described as someone who didn’t live there but had a relationship with someone who did.

Officers responded, along with state police, and made contact with the man. They took him into custody without further incident.

Near Bertrand, police said that they found a .45 caliber hand gun with ammunition, a police style baton, and handcuffs with key.

Bertrand was charged with interfering with an emergency call, second-degree breach of peace, disorderly conduct, first-degree threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a controlled substance, and carrying a dangerous weapon.

He was held on a $100,000 bond and give a court date of Monday in Rockville Superior Court.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.