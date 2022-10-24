Doctors concerned with surge of respiratory illness in kids

(WFSB) - Before we know it, winter will be here, meaning a lot more time inside.

That has doctors worried, as several respiratory viruses are popping up earlier than normal.

Since COVID-19 first emerged, there’s been fears of a possible “twindemic” with flu.

With flu cases popping up earlier than normal this season, doctors fear this will finally be it.

Now with the recent surge of another respiratory illness in children, doctors say we have to be even more vigilant this winter.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has put pediatricians nationwide on alert.

They are seeing the virus pop up months earlier than usual, not to mention at high numbers.

Eyewitness News asked how many RSV patients there are at the state’s two children’s hospitals.

Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital said they currently have 29.

This early start for RSV comes as flu infections are spreading.

Dr. Elie Helou at Staywell Health said there are at least 100 flu cases in the state. This is all on top of a rise in COVID-19 cases.

There is a little silver lining right now.

“We haven’t seen a lot of people being hospitalized, or intubated, or intensive care like before. But it’s creating a lot of morbidity and people having to miss said work and then a lot of transmission in households because of the colder weather and rain,” Helou said.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.