Domestic violence support group honors Jennifer Dulos and other victims

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - There are thousands of domestic violence victims in Connecticut right now.

Interval House is an organization that provides safety and services to victims.

Marlene Harris is a domestic violence survivor who found the courage to leave home and her abusive ex-husband, thanks to Interval House.

“I turned a bad situation around and made it into a good situation,” said Marlene. “January the 4th of 1999, I left my mom with my children.”

That is because for years, Marlene was a domestic violence victim.

Marlene says she had to go to Stop and Shop to call for help because she was not allowed to use the phone at home.

Today, Marlene and other survivors are paying it forward by helping others.

“It’s one of the things I strive to do as much as I can,” said Marlene.

Interval House and its partners honored domestic violence victims today, Including Jennifer Dulos, who vanished in 2020.

Jennifer’s estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was charged with murder and kidnapping before he took his own life.

The group walked around the warning track holding up signs that said ‘love shouldn’t hurt’ and ‘to all the Jennifer’s, we see you.’

“It’s really important to remember Jennifer Dulos and it’s important to remember all of those who have died,” said Mary-Jane Foster, President & CEO, Interval House.

In 2021, the CT state legislature passed a bill that expanded the definition of domestic violence to include coercive control.

The bill was signed into law and called Jennifer’s’ Law, named after Jennifer Dulos and Jennifer Magnano who was killed in 2007.

“We have got to figure out how to break this cycle and end this violence against women,” said Foster.

