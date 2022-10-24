Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop

SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction has apologized after an insensitive prop upset members of the Bristol Police Department and its community.

Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the Halloween season, responded with an apology after a group of Bristol Police Department officers and members of the Bristol community were shocked by a prop of an executed police officer, wearing body armor.

Marissa Cullen expressed her disbelief on Facebook, saying, in part:

So last night a group of friends (I did not attend) from Bristol PD decided to take a break from the atrocities of the last 10 days. They made the mistake of going to Legends of Fear owned by Brad Wells of Fairview Tree Farm. The last haunted house they entered there was a “prop” of an executed police officer, wearing body armor. Furious does not begin to explain or express how I feel right now. I have included my intial message to Brad.

Marissa reached out to the owner of the farm to express her, and others, upset.

Legends of Fear responded to Marissa, saying the prop had been added in the early summer months of this year and has since been removed.

Good afternoon to everyone. In response to the recent comments about our Farm and the Legends of Fear attraction we run, we deeply apologize for having this prop in our scene due to the recent loss of our Hero Police Officers in Bristol, CT. The foam prop has been removed from the Farm. Purchased in February 2022, the foam prop was installed into the scene in the early summer months of this year. It was not our intent to promote police brutality in any shape or form. We regrettably overlooked the removal of the prop after the recent events. Fairview Tree Farm, Legends of Fear, and my family have always had a close working relationship with the Shelton Police Force. We support the Police Force to the highest level and currently utilize them here at our Farm every single operating night. This Haunted Attraction is a place of fun and family time, not a place of hate. Haunted Attraction enthusiasts travel from all over New England to enjoy family time on our farm for nearly 30 years. Speaking on behalf of my family and employees, we share our deepest sympathies to everyone who has been affected by this tragedy. This farm is a working farm and a place of recreation for visitors. We unconditionally support Police, Firefighters, First Responders and all who are dedicated to serving our communities. Respectfully, Bradley Wells

