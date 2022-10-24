Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Healthcare workers plan to strike at Windham Hospital

Nurses at Windham Memorial Community Hospital have been negotiating improved working conditions at the hospital.
By Marcy Jones and Jay Kenney
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Local healthcare workers in Willimantic said they plan to strike early Monday morning.

Nurses at Windham Memorial Community Hospital said they have been negotiating wage increases, improvements to employee healthcare plans, and improved working conditions surrounding forced overtime.

Another union of almost 300 healthcare workers said it is also considering to strike.

“I am getting from my members – we are headed there – we are headed there, they are tired, they are exhausted, not only from the work but fighting,” said Heather Howlett of United Employees of Windham Hospital.

Donna Handley, president of Windham Hospital, said the hospital worked hard to prevent nurses from walking out on patients. She added that previously, the hospital has been willing to compromise in negotiations.

A strike and rally will occur Monday morning at 7 a.m. outside of the hospital.

This is a developing news story. Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for Updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eyewitness News meteorologist Scot Haney tracks rain today and improving weather for Tuesday.
Technical Discussion: Overcast with periods of rain today, but it does get a little better tomorrow.
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Eyewitness News meteorologist Scot Haney tracks rain today and improving weather for Tuesday.
FORECAST: overcast with periods of rain today, weather improves tomorrow
Bristol businesses hold fundraiser in support of Bristol officers
Bristol businesses hold fundraiser in support of Bristol officers