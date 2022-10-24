Lamont has 15-point lead in race for governor, according to Quinnipiac Poll

(WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont has a 15-point lead in the race for governor over Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski, according to a poll from Quinnipiac University.

Lamont leads Stefanowski 56 - 41 percent in the race, the poll reports.

In a QU Poll released on September 21, Lamont led Stefanowski 57 – 40 percent.

According to the poll, women support Lamont 64-percent, compared to Stefanowski 33-percent. Men support Stefanowski 51-percent and 46-percent of men support Lamont.

In the race for U.S. Senate, Sen. Richard Blumenthal leads Republican candidate Leora Levy 56 – 41 percent, the poll said.

There is also a gender gap in the race for senate. Women support Blumenthal 64-percent to Levy 33-percent. According to the poll 51-percent of men support Levy, while 46-percent support Blumenthal.

For the poll’s complete findings, click here.

