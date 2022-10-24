Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Lamont has 15-point lead in race for governor, according to Quinnipiac Poll

Lamont leads Stefanowski 56 - 41 percent in the race, the Quinnipiac University Poll reports.
Lamont leads Stefanowski 56 - 41 percent in the race, the Quinnipiac University Poll reports.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont has a 15-point lead in the race for governor over Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski, according to a poll from Quinnipiac University.

Lamont leads Stefanowski 56 - 41 percent in the race, the poll reports.

In a QU Poll released on September 21, Lamont led Stefanowski 57 – 40 percent.

According to the poll, women support Lamont 64-percent, compared to Stefanowski 33-percent. Men support Stefanowski 51-percent and 46-percent of men support Lamont.

In the race for U.S. Senate, Sen. Richard Blumenthal leads Republican candidate Leora Levy 56 – 41 percent, the poll said.

There is also a gender gap in the race for senate. Women support Blumenthal 64-percent to Levy 33-percent. According to the poll 51-percent of men support Levy, while 46-percent support Blumenthal.

For the poll’s complete findings, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Abortion opponents launched the "Life Defense Fund" with the hopes of defeating an effort by...
Abortion opponents officially launch "Life Defense Fund"
Republican Kristi Noem's campaign took to social media to draw attention to remarks made by her...
Noem, Smith spar over taxes
Fifth Congressional District Race
Race for CT’s 5th Congressional District
The two candidates for South Dakota’s lone seat in the United States House of Representatives...
Johnson, Duprel stake out positions in lone debate