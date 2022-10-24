Great Day
Ledyard police: Husband left wife with no heat, food and money

Robert Barnett is accused of removing thermostats, food, and his wife's ability to get money, police said.(Ledyard police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A husband is accused of making so his wife had no heat, no food and no way to buy anything.

Robert Barnett, 58, of Groton was charged with intentional cruelty to persons, according to Ledyard police.

Officers launched an investigation back on Sept. 29 when Barnett’s wife complained to them.

She said she was physically removed from her home in Ledyard, for which Barnett was initially arrested.

On Oct. 19, however, the victim made a second complaint in which she said that Barnett removed thermostats and food from the residence, and removed the victim’s ability to obtain money. She said he made it so she had no heat, no food and no way to purchase any of that.

A warrant was completed and approved by New London Superior Court.

Barnett was taken into custody, without incident, at his business on Oct. 21, police said.

He was brought to the Ledyard Police Department where he was processed and charged. He was released on a $25,000 surety bond and was scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on Monday.

