Man chokes rideshare driver with belt in Meriden, police say

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A man faces a number of charges for choking his rideshare driver, according to Meriden police.

Officers charged Jonathan Dutch with first-degree criminal attempt at strangulation, first-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree threatening, and breach of peace.

Police said the female victim went to the police department on Oct. 18 just before 8 p.m. to report that she was choked with a belt by a man.

The victim said she was a rideshare driver who picked up riders in Middletown. She said she brought the two men to the Popeye’s restaurant on East Main Street in Meriden.

While in the drive-thru, she said one of the men became belligerent with restaurant employees and her. At one point, the suspect put a belt around the victim’s neck and began to choke her. He choked the victim until he saw a marked police vehicle in the area. At that point, he stopped, left the car, and fled.

The other male also left the car.

The victim said she was scared and left the scene to go to the police department.

Detectives were able to identify both males who were in the vehicle. The suspect was identified as Dutch, whom they said was in Meriden for a short time working as a long haul mover.

There’s no word if the second rider will face any charges.

Dutch’s bond was set at $50,000.

