Man drove over victim several times in Southington cabaret parking lot

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for repeatedly driving over another man in a cabaret parking lot in Southington last week.

Jason Feldblum, 49, was charged with driving under the influence and could face more charges, according to police.

Officers said the victim was found with a large open wound to his lower abdomen. The victim also had serious injuries to both legs.

Police responded to the parking lot of the Hollywood Cabaret on Queen Street around 11:40 p.m. on Friday.

They said it was reported that the driver of a Honda Accord hit a pedestrian.

The victim was transported by an ambulance crew to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford for further evaluation and treatment.

At last check, the victim’s condition was listed as stable.

Police said their investigation revealed that the pedestrian was walking through the Hollywood Cabaret parking lot when Feldblum drove in with his 2017 Honda Accord. Feldblum went to turn into a parking spot and ran over the victim. Police said he proceeded to drive forward and backwards over the victim multiple times before driving off of him.

Anyone with information about what happened was asked to contact the Southington Police Department at 860-621-0101.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.