Passenger killed when vehicle plunges into Housatonic River

KENT, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed when the vehicle he was in ended up in the Housatonic River in Kent.

Connecticut State Police identified the man as 24-year-old Dillon M. Miller of Dover Plains, NY.

Troopers said that on Friday around 2:50 p.m., they received reports of a car into the river off of Schaghticoke Road.

They said the driver, a 24-year-old woman also from Dover Plains, NY, was traveling north on the road when she veered off to the ride side. Her car rolled off the edge of the road, went down a steep embankment, and ended up in the river nose-first.

The woman was able to free herself while Miller remained fully submerged, state police said.

Dive teams, EMS, and police responded.

Miller was transported to Sharon Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remained under investigation on Monday morning.

Troopers said enforcement action was “pending.”

