Questions remain after Bristol police shooting

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Tragedy struck the city of Bristol and two officers were killed in the line of duty 12 days ago.

On Friday, Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy were laid to rest.

Many questions remain about the night the two officers were killed.

One of the biggest questions that remains is what’s the condition of Nathan Brutcher.

He’s the brother of the suspect Nicholas Brutcher, who was killed.

Eyewitness News reached out to police, and we’re told this investigation is active and ongoing.

Just before 11 p.m. on the night of October 12, Nicholas Brutcher made a 911 call. Officers arrived to 310 Redstone Hill Road and both of the Brutcher brothers were home.

According to the Office of Inspector General, Bristol police officers went to the side door of the house and spoke with the suspect’s brother, Nathan Brutcher.

They ordered Nathan Brutcher to show his hands and step out of the house.

As Nathan Brutcher stepped out, gunfire erupted.

Sources tell Eyewitness News Nicholas Brutcher was hiding in the bushes, dressed in camouflage with an AR-15 rifle waiting for the officers to arrive.

Investigators say Nicholas Brutcher fired over 80 rounds, attacking DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy from behind, killing them both.

Officer Alec Iurato was shot in the leg and managed to make his way around the house to a Bristol police cruiser.

From there he fired one shot which struck and killed Nicholas Brutcher.

As for the suspect’s brother, Nathan Brutcher, we know he was initially taken to the hospital. But since the night of the shooting, police have not disclosed his condition. We also don’t know if he knew what his brother was planning on doing that night.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that right before the shooting, Nathan and Nicholas Brutcher were at Bleachers bar in Bristol, about a mile away.

There was a disturbance, police were called, and the brothers were asked to leave.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Monday, but a toxicology report for Nicholas Brutcher is still not available yet.

This comes as Bristol police officers continue their difficult healing journey.

The New England Patriots will be honoring DeMonte and Hamzy at Gillette Stadium Monday night. This afternoon a bus full of Bristol officers left for Foxborough, Massachusetts.

“We’re just very privileged to be going up as a group and this part of our bonding and healing process as we start to move forward and really looking forward to a wonderful game tonight and tribute to our fallen and injured officers,” said Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould.

We’re told the families of DeMonte and Hamzy will be at the Patriots game tonight.

Meanwhile, the memorial for DeMonte and Hamzy continues to grow.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.