Returning military dad surprises son at Middletown school

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - It’s been a year since First Sergeant Dan Grenier with the Connecticut National Guard has been on duty in Poland.

The soldier came back home Monday to surprise his 3rd grade son who had absolutely no idea his dad was coming home.

“It was when he was opening his arms. I was like, is this a different Dan Grenier or is it the same Dan Grenier?” said Anakin Grenier.

Dan Grenier had an emotional entrance at Bielefield Elementary School Monday afternoon.

“I think for all of us, this is what we’ve been looking forward to, to get back together,” Dan Grenier said.

He was stationed in Poland for the last year, providing medical support to the other soldiers there.

“We did everything from dental care, ortho care, COVID screenings, COVID quarantine, routine sick call issues, we were able to do OBGYN if needed,” said Dan Grenier.

He and his family spoke every day and because of where he was stationed, they were able to visit about halfway through his deployment.

“We got to spend about 5 days together. Spent some time in Poland, went over to Berlin. He’s already got more stamps in his passport than I do,” Dan Grenier said.

But Anakin said having his dad home is extra special and they have some fun plan for tonight.

“Probably watch a movie together,” said Anakin.

Aside from missing his family, New Haven pizza has been on his mind for the last year.

“My wife asked me the other night, she goes, what’s the first thing you want to do? And I said, well if it wasn’t a Monday, I’d want to go down to New Haven and get either Sally’s or Modern,” said Dan.

He’s happy to be reunited with his family of three again.

