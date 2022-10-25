Great Day
15-year-old arrested for stabbing a parent in Winsted

Winchester police investigated a domestic incident during which a 15-year-old suspect stabbed a...
Winchester police investigated a domestic incident during which a 15-year-old suspect stabbed a parent on Oct. 24.(Gray tv)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WINSTED, CT (WFSB) - A teenager was arrested for stabbing a parent in Winsted on Monday.

According to Winchester police, it happened on Pratt Street around 10:30 p.m.

They called it a domestic violence incident.

Police said their investigation revealed that the 15-year-old juvenile stabbed the parent with a small pocket knife. The parent was transported to the Waterbury Hospital for treatment of non-life threating injuries.

The teen was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and Risk of Injury.

The juvenile was given a court date of Tuesday in Torrington Superior Court.

No other details were released.

