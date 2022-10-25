Great Day
2-alarm fire tears through Bridgeport commercial building

this is an image depicting a fire truck.
this is an image depicting a fire truck.(MGN Online)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - A fire ripped through the home of King Hardwood Flooring in Bridgeport late on Monday night.

Initial calls for a structure fire arrived at dispatch around 10:15 P.M.

Units on scene quickly declared a 2-alarm fire. Mutual aid was called in from multiple departments.

The building store hardwood floors and adhesives containing chemicals. Authorities say DEEP was notified.

No injuries were reported and the Fire Marshals Division is investigating

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

