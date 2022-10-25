2-alarm fire tears through Bridgeport commercial building

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - A fire ripped through the home of King Hardwood Flooring in Bridgeport late on Monday night.

Initial calls for a structure fire arrived at dispatch around 10:15 P.M.

Units on scene quickly declared a 2-alarm fire. Mutual aid was called in from multiple departments.

The building store hardwood floors and adhesives containing chemicals. Authorities say DEEP was notified.

No injuries were reported and the Fire Marshals Division is investigating

