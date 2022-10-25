2 teens arrested in Southington as part of stolen vehicle, shots fired incident

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Two teens were arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle and shots fired investigation in Southington.

Police identified the suspects as being 14 and 16 years old.

On Oct. 23, around 1:15 p.m., Southington officers said they were sent to the Garden Path Florist on Shuttle Meadow Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.

Police said they determined before they got there that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Bristol.

Witnesses reported seeing two boys in the parking lot who were dressed in black park the vehicle and leave it, then walk towards Shuttle Meadow Road and Dunham Street.

Police said surveillance footage in the area actually showed three males exiting the vehicle. It also provided a description of them, which included their respective clothing. Responding officers quickly identified all three males as juveniles, who ranged in age from 14 to 16 years of age. They were found about a third of a mile southeast of the florist.

Officers said their investigation found that after the suspects left the Garden Path Florist lot, area residents were able to provide additional video that showed one of the juveniles as the suspect ran through an area yard with a black fanny pack. A second video recorded two loud distinct gunshots, followed within minutes of video that showed the juveniles as they walked from the direction of the gunshots.

When the young people were found, officers said they discovered one of them had a firearm hidden in the fanny pack. The fanny pack also contained a set of car keys that went to the stolen vehicle. During interviews, officers determined that the firearm was fired twice behind Dunham Place by two of the juveniles, who admitted they fired a shot from the handgun. One shot was reported to have been fired over the highway. The other was fired into a tree.

Officers concluded that two of the juveniles, aged 14 and 16, were responsible for a variety of crimes.

They charged the 14-year-old with reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge, and carrying pistol without a permit.

They charged the 16-year-old with reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge, carrying pistol without a permit, and theft of motor vehicle.

Both juveniles were issued a juvenile summons and released to their parents.

