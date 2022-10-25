BBB warns of job scam by company claiming to be in CT

(WFSB) – The Better Business Bureau is warning of a job scam by a company claiming to be in Connecticut.

According to the BBB of Connecticut, from September 28 to October 17 they received 10 reports claiming they were contacted by a company called Delta Vision.

The company, which also goes by DVS Logistics US LLC, was contacting consumers about a position called “shipping and packaging specialist,” or “picker packer specialist,” said the BBB.

Delta Vision offered to pay employees $2,400 a month to inspect and reship packages, the BBB said.

The BBB said the company’s practices are very similar to Ship Adventure Post, which consumers were warned about earlier this year.

“The job description of inspecting and reshipping packages not only mimics that of Ship Adventure Post, with an online dashboard and website that disappears when the time comes to pay employees, but at least one of the principal executives has the same name,” the BBB said.

The company listed an address in Glastonbury before changing to one in Norwalk, said the BBB.

“One victim reported working for Delta Vision for a month before finding out that it was all a ruse. Others stated that they filled out a W-2 and other forms with banking and personal information as well as pictures of their driver’s license,” the BBB said.

For more information on the warning, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.