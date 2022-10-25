Great Day
Crash on I-84 east in East Hartford snarls traffic

A traffic alert has been issued.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash on Interstate 84 eastbound in East Hartford caused a traffic backup on Tuesday morning.

According to the Department of Transportation, the crash involved a tractor trailer and another vehicle between exits 58 and 59.

The DOT said that the right lane was closed.

A backup of about a mile was reported.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

