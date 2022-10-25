Crash on I-84 east in East Hartford snarls traffic
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash on Interstate 84 eastbound in East Hartford caused a traffic backup on Tuesday morning.
According to the Department of Transportation, the crash involved a tractor trailer and another vehicle between exits 58 and 59.
The DOT said that the right lane was closed.
A backup of about a mile was reported.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause.
