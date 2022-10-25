CT voters to weigh in on early in-person voting

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is one of four states that still doesn’t allow early in-person voting.

In two weeks, voters will decide if that could change.

If this passes it’ll go to the state legislature.

They’ll firm up the details, like when and where early voting takes place.

When the legislature voted to bring this back on the ballot, a coalition was born to ensure it could pass, unlike 2014 when voters struck it down.

At the state capitol, a band of leaders from cities and towns statewide shared stories of how tough it can be to vote on Election Day.

“We have firefighters in Hamden that work 24-hour shifts, so if they work in Hamden, but work in another town, that’s impossible for them to do. So it’s really important that we actually make this happen,” said Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett.

Together they had one message, vote yes to this question:

“Shall the constitution of the state be amended to permit the general assembly to provide for early voting?”

It would open the door to early in-person voting.

In Connecticut, getting an absentee ballot is the only way to vote early.

The elected leaders, along with former Secretary of the State Denise Merrill, are part of the “Yes for Freedom to Vote Early” campaign.

The campaign just released an ad saying: “So Democrats and Republicans got together to put a constitutional amendment on your ballot this fall.”

Merrill hopes these efforts, and a simpler question, will help the referendum pass this time.

“There was not an organized effort to get it passed and I think as a result it did not pass because people didn’t know what it was and that is as Luke said, our biggest job here is public information,” Merrill said.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said the pandemic helped give everyone practice with expanding voting access.

“During the pandemic, the restrictions were loosened to the extent that many people cast their votes early, appropriately, for the sake of public health. We have experience doing that and we saw that it worked,” Bronin said.

There are concerns over election security and costs this could bring.

Madison First Selectwoman Peggy Lyons said some places are working on those issues.

“We already are bearing some of that. Our town has had an increase, our registrar’s budget and our town clerk’s budget, already just to accommodate absentee ballot voting,” Lyons said.

This only needs a simple majority to pass.

Then the legislature figures out the details.

Early voting by absentee is already underway in Connecticut.

The state sent out nearly 108,000 ballots.

Nearly 37,000 have been returned.

Voters to weigh in on early in-person voting

