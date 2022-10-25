Lawmakers schedule news conference during Windham Hospital strike

WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers elected to join striking Windham Hospital workers on the picket line on Tuesday morning.

They scheduled a news conference for around 10 a.m.

Stream it live below:

Healthcare workers continued to strike for the second day in a row on Tuesday.

Their union said an offered 2-percent pay increase is not enough to go forward with a 4-year contract proposal.

“We had 14 proposals originally, ranging from removing mandatory overtime,” said Crystal Badeau, vice president, Union 5099. “We had a 5 percent wage increase and we went down to 2 and a half percent.”

Hartford HealthCare, which runs Windham Hospital, said it welcomes new proposal; however, it claims the union has not offered any that fall within its economic parameters.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.