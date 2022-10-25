Leaders push for Connecticut early in-person voting

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is one of a handful of states without early in-person voting.

That could change when voters head to the polls in two weeks.

Leaders planned to make a push for it at the state capitol in Hartford on Tuesday afternoon.

Twelve mayors and first selectwomen said they will come together to urge voters to pass the Early Vote Referendum.

It would allow voters to cast their ballot early in-person.

Connecticut does have early voting in the form of absentee ballots, for which voters can apply.

As for in-person voting, however, Election Day is the only option.

Part of the non-partisan “Yes for Freedom to Vote Early” campaign, the leaders speaking on Tuesday said the referendum will help more people to get their vote counted in a secure way.

This issue has come up before in 2014, but voters struck it down.

Along with the mayors and first selectwomen, former Secretary of the State Denise Merrill will attend the news conference.

As it is now, three other states do not allow for early in-person voting either: Vermont, Mississippi and Alabama.

Watch Channel 3 starting at 4 p.m. for more.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.