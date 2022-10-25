New data shows children have fallen behind in math, reading

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The National Assessment of Educational Progress has released America’s report card, and results were disappointing for students across the country.

Administrators said the COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately impacted select groups of people. The worst scoring areas were math and reading.

“Because of the pandemic, [my son] was not able to go to school,” said Rekha Philip, a parent. “Maybe the group activities, he must have missed out.”

This year on average in Connecticut, white fourth graders received a 286 on the standardized math test. Black and Hispanic students averaged 34 points lower in Connecticut.

“You had school districts who were able to flip a switch and go online and start learning within days. Others it took months to get devices and connectivity,” said Kate Dias, Connecticut Education Association president.

Fourth-grade reading students eligible for the national lunch programs averaged about 30-points lower than those not in the programs, the report said.

Local officials said they have been looking to increase funding to address and fix the shortage of teachers and childcare workers in Connecticut.

On Monday morning, Rep. Rosa DeLauro, and commissioner Beth Bye of Connecticut’s Office of Early Childhood, toured the Hope Child Development Center in New Haven and took part in a roundtable in order to address local shortages.

Administrators said adding staff and reducing class sizes could help improve test scores.

They also encouraged parents to check-in with their children as often as possible in order to help them get the help they need if they’ve fallen behind.

